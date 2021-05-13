Hamas Military Wing Says Opened Rocket Fire at Jerusalem in Response to Gaza Strip Strikes

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Gaza Strip-based Hamas Islamist movement said on Thursday that it had fired rockets at Jerusalem in response to the ongoing Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave.

Minutes ago, the organization also claimed responsibility for the rocket strikes at Tel Aviv.

"After Tel Aviv, al Qassam Brigades have also reported rocket fire at Jerusalem," the Hamas military wing said in a statement.