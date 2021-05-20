UrduPoint.com
Hamas Military Wing Says Struck 2 Israeli Air Bases With Rockets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Gaza Strip-based Hamas Islamist movement, said that it had fired rockets at two Israeli air bases.

According to the organization, the strikes hit the Hatzerim and Tel Nof bases.

Recently resumed fighting in East Jerusalem over the planned eviction of Palestinian families has led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in recent years. Palestinian militants have launched several thousand rockets from Gaza toward Israel, which in response has fired retaliatory strikes against the enclave.

The hostilities have killed over 220 Palestinians, including 64 children, and injured about a thousand others. Israel, in turn, has reported 12 killed and over 50 others seriously injured.

