Hamas Military Wing Says Suspended Preparations for Massive Strike on Whole Israel

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Gaza Strip-based Hamas Islamist movement, said that it had suspended preparations for a massive strike on whole Israel - from Ramon to Haifa - in light of the upcoming ceasefire.

On Thursday, the Israeli security cabinet unanimously adopted Egypt's initiative for a bilateral unconditional ceasefire, which would take effect on 23:00 GMT on Thursday. Hamas has also confirmed its plans to abide by the truce.

"We say clearly: we have prepared for the strike that would affect whole Palestine - from Haifa to Ramon - but we have suspended this massive rocket strike on the enemy as we have agreed on the ceasefire to watch the enemy's behavior," the military wing's spokesman, Abu Obeida, said.

He added that Hamas could launch this attack in case of the ceasefire's collapse.