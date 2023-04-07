Hamas' Military Wing Says Their Air Defenses Repelling Israeli Attack

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, said on Friday that their air defense systems were repelling attacks of Israeli military aircraft in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said it was striking targets in the Gaza Strip.

"Al-Qassam air defenses are confronting Zionist military aviation in the Gaza Strip," the military wing said on Telegram.