Hamas Military Wing Says Will Stop Airstrikes at Tel Aviv for 2 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The military wing of Palestine's Hamas, Qassam Brigades, announced on Saturday that the movement would stop airstrikes against Israel's Tel Aviv for two hours starting from 10 p.m. local time on Saturday.

"Qassam Brigades give the residents of Tel Aviv a truce for two hours, from 10 p.m. to midnight," the military wing's representative, Abu Obeida, said in a statement.