Hamas Military Wing Sees No 'Red Lines' in Confrontation With Israel

GAZA CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The military wing of the Gaza Strip's ruling Hamas Islamist movement said on Thursday that it stands ready to continue rocket attacks against Israel and sees no "red lines" regarding the current escalation of conflict.

"We have struck Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Dimona, and other cities, and we still have something to offer in this battle. If we are talking about Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa mosque, then there are no red lines, and shelling Tel Aviv is like drinking a glass of water for us," Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said in a live broadcast.

Earlier today, Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said that the army was preparing for a ground operation in Gaza, but no orders to start it have yet been given.

The largest confrontation in recent years at the Gaza border began on Monday evening. Palestinian militants have since launched over 1,600 rockets from Gaza toward Israel, leaving six Israeli civilians and one serviceman dead. Israel has fired retaliatory strikes against Gaza. The enclave's health ministry put the death toll among Palestinians at 83.

The violence was sparked by days of clashes in East Jerusalem and an Israeli court's decision to side with Jewish settlers requesting the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the disputed city.