Hamas Military Wing Threatens Continuous Airstrikes At Tel Aviv For 6 Months

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 08:50 PM

Hamas Military Wing Threatens Continuous Airstrikes at Tel Aviv for 6 Months

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Palestine's Hamas has the capacity to continue airstrikes against Israel's Tel Aviv for at least another half a year, a spokesman for the movement's military wing, Qassam Brigades, said on Saturday.

"We are ready to strike at Tel Aviv for six months," Abu Obeida said.

Tensions flared up on the border of Israel and Palestine's Gaza Strip this past Monday. Hundreds of rockets were exchanged by the sides since. On Saturday, the Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for "dozens" of rockets targeting specifically Tel Aviv in retaliation for Israel hitting a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

The latest toll of casualties stated seven civilians and one soldier killed in Israel, and 139 people killed and 1,000 more injured in Palestine.

More Stories From World

