Hamas Ministry Says Israel Strike Kills Three Policemen In Gaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Hamas said an Israeli strike on Sunday killed three police officers near the southern Gaza city of Rafah, a day after Israel and militants carried out a hostage-prisoner swap.
The Hamas-run interior ministry initially reported that two officers were killed and a third was critically wounded in a strike while they were deployed in the Al-Shouka area, east of Rafah, to secure aid.
The third officer later succumbed to his wounds, the ministry said in an updated statement.
The Israeli military said in a statement that its air force struck "several armed individuals moving toward troops in the southern Gaza Strip".
A fragile ceasefire that came into effect on January 19 between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has largely brought a pause to more than 15 months of fighting in the coastal Palestinian territory.
Since then, Israel has conducted at least one other air strike in Gaza. On February 2, it said one of its aircraft fired towards a "suspicious vehicle" in central Gaza.
The ceasefire was more recently put to test when Hamas said it would not release Israeli hostages on Saturday, accusing Israel of violating terms of the agreement, particularly on the topic of aid entry.
In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had warned Israel would resume "intense fighting" in Gaza unless Hamas returns the hostages by noon on Saturday.
Following intense mediation by Qatar and Egypt the latest hostage-prisoner swap was carried out on Saturday.
bur-ha-lba/jd/dv
Recent Stories
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation
Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..
Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..
UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers
More Stories From World
-
Hamas ministry says Israel strike kills three policemen in Gaza6 minutes ago
-
African Union warns against territorial break-up of DR Congo6 minutes ago
-
Trump tariffs loom large in South Korea's 'steel city'26 minutes ago
-
UK govt says DRC fighting risks sparking 'wider regional conflict'46 minutes ago
-
Austria stabbing that killed teen was 'Islamist attack': minister1 hour ago
-
US transgender man tortured and murdered: police1 hour ago
-
Commonwealth Day 2025 to be celebrated under ‘Together We Thrive’ theme2 hours ago
-
Kiplimo smashes world half-marathon record2 hours ago
-
Navalny's widow Navalnaya calls for fight for 'free, peaceful' Russia2 hours ago
-
Navalny supporters risk reprisals with memorial events a year after death2 hours ago
-
Mauritius ex-PM arrested in money-laundering probe: police2 hours ago
-
Hamas ministry says Israel strike kills two policemen in Gaza3 hours ago