Open Menu

Hamas Ministry Says Israel Strikes Kill 110 In North Gaza

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Hamas ministry says Israel strikes kill 110 in north Gaza

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday that at least 110 Palestinians had been killed since the previous day in Israeli strikes on a northern part of the territory.

In a brief statement, the ministry said "there were 50 martyrs in occupation strikes on houses in Jabalia," bringing the number of deaths to 110 in the area since Sunday.

AFP could not independently verify the toll.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Gaza Sunday

Recent Stories

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in fir ..

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in first Test match against Australi ..

4 hours ago
 Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corrupt ..

Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corruption case

4 hours ago
 Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakis ..

Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakistani fans ahead of next Test m ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

2 days ago

More Stories From World