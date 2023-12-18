Hamas ministry says Israel strikes kill 110 in north Gaza

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday that at least 110 Palestinians had been killed since the previous day in Israeli strikes on a northern part of the territory.

In a brief statement, the ministry said "there were 50 martyrs in occupation strikes on houses in Jabalia," bringing the number of deaths to 110 in the area since Sunday.

AFP could not independently verify the toll.