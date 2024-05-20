Hamas Mourns Raisi Death, Hails His 'support For Palestinian Resistance'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Hamas on Monday expressed its condolences for Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi's death in a helicopter crash, mourning in a statement an "honourable supporter" of the group for the cause of Palestine.
Hamas said it appreciated Raisi's "support for the Palestinian resistance, and tireless efforts in solidarity" with Palestinians since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza following the group's October 7 attack.
The militant group said it appreciated Raisi and Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who was also martyred in the Sunday crash, for their "intense political and diplomatic efforts to stop the Zionist (Israeli) aggression against our Palestinian people".
Recent Stories
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
More Stories From World
-
One killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kherson5 minutes ago
-
London court set to rule on Julian Assange extradition15 minutes ago
-
China warns after Lai inauguration that Taiwan independence is 'dead end'15 minutes ago
-
Spain demands Milei public apology for 'corrupt wife' comment35 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher45 minutes ago
-
Russian jailed for 25 years over army office arson bid45 minutes ago
-
Migrant rescuers defiant in face of Italy crackdown46 minutes ago
-
Turkey says 'deeply saddened' by Iran president's death1 hour ago
-
Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leader1 hour ago
-
African Union 'strongly condemns' DRCongo coup bid1 hour ago
-
Egypt's Sisi expresses 'great sadness and grief' after Raisi death1 hour ago
-
Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future1 hour ago