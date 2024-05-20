Open Menu

Hamas Mourns Raisi Death, Hails His 'support For Palestinian Resistance'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Hamas mourns Raisi death, hails his 'support for Palestinian resistance'

Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Hamas on Monday expressed its condolences for Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi's death in a helicopter crash, mourning in a statement an "honourable supporter" of the group for the cause of Palestine.

Hamas said it appreciated Raisi's "support for the Palestinian resistance, and tireless efforts in solidarity" with Palestinians since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza following the group's October 7 attack.

The militant group said it appreciated Raisi and Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who was also martyred in the Sunday crash, for their "intense political and diplomatic efforts to stop the Zionist (Israeli) aggression against our Palestinian people".

