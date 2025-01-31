Open Menu

Hamas Names Three Israeli Hostages To Be Freed Saturday

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Hamas names three Israeli hostages to be freed Saturday

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Hamas's armed wing released the Names of three Israeli captives to be freed on Saturday in the fourth hostage-prisoner swap of the Gaza ceasefire.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed it had received the names of the captives to be freed on Saturday.

It has yet to officially release their names.

"All hostage families have been updated by IDF (military) liaison officers with the names of the hostages expected to be released tomorrow," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.

"According to the agreement, these are three male hostages who are alive."

Palestinian militants have so far freed 15 hostages since the ceasefire took effect on January 19.

str-my-jd/kir

