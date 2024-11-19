Hamas Negotiators 'not In Doha' But Political Office Not Closed: Qatar
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Hamas negotiators are not in Doha but their office has not been permanently closed, Qatar said on Tuesday following speculation that the Palestinian group had been ordered out of the Qatari capital.
"The leaders of Hamas that are within the negotiating team are now not in Doha," foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said, adding: "The decision to... close down the office permanently, is a decision that you will hear about from us directly."
Qatar, along with the United States and Egypt, had led months of fruitless negotiations for a truce in the Gaza war but the Gulf state announced earlier this month it was pausing its mediation efforts.
The announcement followed reports Qatar had warned Hamas that its political bureau, which the Gulf state has hosted since 2012, was no longer welcome.
"The mediation process right now... is suspended unless we take a decision to reverse that which is based on the positions of both sides," Ansari said on Tuesday.
