UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamas Notes Russia's Central Role In Forming Balance Of Power In Middle East

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:01 PM

Hamas Notes Russia's Central Role in Forming Balance of Power in Middle East

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Palestinian movement Hamas, on Tuesday said that Russia has played a key role in settling various conflicts in the Middle East, adding that Moscow helped create a balance of power in the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Palestinian movement Hamas, on Tuesday said that Russia has played a key role in settling various conflicts in the middle East, adding that Moscow helped create a balance of power in the region.

"Russia is the country that makes some balance of power in the region. It forms a kind of counterbalance to US-Israel occupation policy. We would like to note the central role of Russia in the region, in the settlement of the Palestinian conflict," Haniyeh said during his meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee.

Moscow has played a role in the settlement of various crises involving Palestinians, including efforts to achieve reconciliation between Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, and the rival Ramallah-based Fatah movement. Russia has also been part of the so-called Middle East Quartet of mediators in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which also includes the United Nations, the United states and the European Union.

The Hamas political leader said that the movement appreciated Russia's opposition to designating Hamas as a terrorist organization, unlike the United States's decision to do so.

Haniyeh also reiterated Hamas' rejection of the so-called deal of the century, recently proposed by the US.

Washington's long-awaited plan to settle Israeli-Palestinian tensions was announced by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in late January. Though Trump claimed that the deal could be the last opportunity for Palestinians to have an independent state, the Palestinians rejected it because the plan saw Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital, among other things.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has suggested that Trump's plan was unlikely to help achieve the lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian crisis. Moreover, Moscow has noted that Palestinians should have been involved in drafting the US roadmap for peace in the Middle East.

