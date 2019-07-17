UrduPoint.com
Hamas Official Says Discussed Moscow's Role In Opposing US In Mideast With Bogdanov

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

Hamas Official Says Discussed Moscow's Role in Opposing US in Mideast With Bogdanov

Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook, a senior member of the Hamas Political Bureau and a representative for the Palestinian movement's external relations, said on Wednesday that he had discussed with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov Russia's role in opposing Washington's pressure in the Middle East, praising Russia for restoring regional balance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook, a senior member of the Hamas Political Bureau and a representative for the Palestinian movement's external relations, said on Wednesday that he had discussed with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov Russia's role in opposing Washington's pressure in the middle East, praising Russia for restoring regional balance.

According to Abu Marzook, who headed a Hamas delegation that held talks with Bogdanov in Moscow on Tuesday, the actions of the United States in the region undermine assistance to Palestinians and the prospects for the Arab-Israeli settlement.

"In fact, the United States has become the only power that determines the situation [in the Middle East], and we discussed this issue with our great friend and ally, Mr. Bogdanov. There is no state that can alone resist this role of the United States, apart from Russia. By its actions in the Middle East, Russia does not only protect its own interests, but [the interests] of the whole world. The presence of Russia makes it possible to create some counterbalance to the United States and restore the balance in the Middle East," Abu Marzook said at a press conference.

The sides discussed the ways to oppose the US-proposed "deal of the century" for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, which is yet to be unveiled, as well as the US-led "Peace to Prosperity" conference, which addressed the economic component of the deal in Bahrain last month, the official noted.

Abu Marzook added that his discussions with the Russian diplomat had also addressed the issues within the Palestinian factions and prospects for intra-Palestinian reconciliation.

"Russia has good relations with the majority of factions of the Palestinian resistance movement, thanks to which Russia can play an important role in lives of the Palestinian people, and this is a very important factor of Russia's influence on the Palestinian problem, and the Palestinian problem is a prerequisite for resolving the entire Middle East crisis," Abu Marzook stressed.

According to the Hamas representative, the two sides also addressed the regional agenda in general, including the issue of Israeli settlements in the occupied areas, Egypt's role in mediation between Palestine and Israel, as well as situation in Algeria, Sudan, Syria and Libya.

