Hamas official says four women hostages to be freed Saturday

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP on Tuesday that four Israeli women hostages will be freed in return for Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, in the second such release under a ceasefire deal.

Nunu said the Palestinian Islamist group would release "four Israeli female detainees in exchange" for a second group of Palestinian prisoners.

Three Israeli women were freed Sunday in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners, as a ceasefire began in the Israel-Hamas war.

During the first phase of the ceasefire, a total of 33 hostages are to be returned from Gaza in exchange for around 1,900 Palestinians.

The initial 42-day phase should see a surge of aid as Israeli forces leave some areas of Gaza.

The details of the second phase are still being negotiated, with mediation from the United States, Egypt and Qatar.