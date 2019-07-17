Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian Hamas movement, is still set to visit Moscow, but the approximate dates for the trip have yet to be determined, Mousa Abu Marzook, the deputy chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian Hamas movement, is still set to visit Moscow, but the approximate dates for the trip have yet to be determined, Mousa Abu Marzook, the deputy chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"There was planning for a meeting last December, and they [Moscow] postponed it to January, then they dismissed that meeting with Hamas. They called to Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, and they postponed that to April, and then nothing happened, because he could not [leave] Gaza Strip. And now we met with the leaders [of the Russian Foreign Ministry] here and we have talked about all of the issues, and we still put this [meeting] on the table, and they are thinking about a call to invite Ismail Haniyeh to Moscow," Marzook said.

He also noted that in Moscow, Ismail Haniyeh could also meet with Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian National Authority.

The Hamas movement, which is considered by some countries, including the United States and Israel, to be a terrorist organization, has been in control of the Gaza Strip for the last 11 years. Their opponents from the Fatah political party control the West Bank through the institutions of the Palestinian National Authority, which is internationally recognized and supported, while Hamas is shunned and isolated by many in the international community. Although Fatah and Hamas signed an agreement on bridging the divide and restoring the Palestinian political system in 2017, the situation has not seen any major changes.