Hamas Official Says No Public Ceremony For Handover Of Bodies
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 09:59 PM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A senior Hamas official told AFP that the Palestinian movement will not hold a public ceremony for the handover of the bodies of four Israeli hostages on Thursday.
"The handover will take place without public presence to prevent the occupation from finding any pretext for delay or obstruction," the official said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to discuss the matter.
Since the first stage of the ceasefire took effect last month, Hamas has handed over 25 hostages alive in public ceremonies at various locations in Gaza, drawing widespread condemnation, including from the United Nations.
It also handed over the bodies of four hostages, after first displaying the coffins on stage in front of a large crowd.
However, after Saturday's handover of six living hostages, Israel suspended the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, insisting it would free them only after Hamas halted these "humiliating ceremonies."
