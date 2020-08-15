(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The latest agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates does not "open doors" for Abu Dhabi to get involved in the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its role is unwelcome by the Hamas movement, Mousa Abu Marzook, the deputy chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, told Sputnik.

The US administration announced on Thursday that it had brokered a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that is expected to lead to a "full normalization" of relations. The joint statement said that Israel, the UAE and the US will take efforts towards the Israeli-Palestinian settlement.

"The UAE-Israel deal will not open doors for the UAE to have a role in the conflict.

The UAE stands against the Palestinian interest, and the UAE role is unwelcome," Abu Marzook said.

Despite international efforts, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains unsolved for decades. In late January, US President Donald Trump unveiled his peace plan, which was welcomed by Israel, but rejected by the Palestinians. Under this plan, Israel would annex the Palestinian territories in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu planed to carry out in July, but reneged the move.

As part of the agreement with the UAE, Israel said it would halt its plans to formally annex parts of the West Bank claimed by Palestinians.