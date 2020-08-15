UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamas Official Says UAE's Involvement In Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Settlement Unwelcome

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:16 AM

Hamas Official Says UAE's Involvement in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Settlement Unwelcome

The latest agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates does not "open doors" for Abu Dhabi to get involved in the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its role is unwelcome by the Hamas movement, Mousa Abu Marzook, the deputy chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The latest agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates does not "open doors" for Abu Dhabi to get involved in the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its role is unwelcome by the Hamas movement, Mousa Abu Marzook, the deputy chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, told Sputnik.

The US administration announced on Thursday that it had brokered a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that is expected to lead to a "full normalization" of relations. The joint statement said that Israel, the UAE and the US will take efforts towards the Israeli-Palestinian settlement.

"The UAE-Israel deal will not open doors for the UAE to have a role in the conflict.

The UAE stands against the Palestinian interest, and the UAE role is unwelcome," Abu Marzook said.

Despite international efforts, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains unsolved for decades. In late January, US President Donald Trump unveiled his peace plan, which was welcomed by Israel, but rejected by the Palestinians. Under this plan, Israel would annex the Palestinian territories in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu planed to carry out in July, but reneged the move.

As part of the agreement with the UAE, Israel said it would halt its plans to formally annex parts of the West Bank claimed by Palestinians.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel UAE Abu Dhabi Trump Bank Lead United Arab Emirates January July Agreement

Recent Stories

International treaties, relations rightful authori ..

49 minutes ago

Hezbollah Leader Calls UAE-Israel Agreement Favor ..

11 seconds ago

Macron hails &#039;courageous UAE decision on Isra ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

2 hours ago

Green flag unfurls at Pak missions with felicitati ..

15 seconds ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Israel, UAE Peace D ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.