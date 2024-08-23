Open Menu

Hamas Official Slams Israeli 'refusal' Of Gaza Deal Over Border Troops

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Hamas official slams Israeli 'refusal' of Gaza deal over border troops

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A Hamas official on Friday accused Israel's prime minister of refusing to agree to a final truce accord for Gaza, where the presence of Israeli troops on the Egyptian border remained a major sticking point.

An Israeli team was in Cairo "negotiating to advance a hostage (release) agreement", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesman Omer Dostri told AFP late on Thursday.

But Hamas representatives were not taking part and an official Osama Badran, told AFP on Friday that Netanyahu's insistence that troops remain on the Philadelphi border strip reflects "his refusal to reach a final agreement".

Egypt with fellow mediators Qatar and the United States have for months tried to reach a deal to end more than 10 months of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken visited the region this week to emphasise the urgency of an agreement.

