Hamas Official Slams Israeli 'refusal' Of Gaza Deal Over Border Troops
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A Hamas official on Friday accused Israel's prime minister of refusing to agree to a final truce accord for Gaza, where the presence of Israeli troops on the Egyptian border remained a major sticking point.
An Israeli team was in Cairo "negotiating to advance a hostage (release) agreement", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesman Omer Dostri told AFP late on Thursday.
But Hamas representatives were not taking part and an official Osama Badran, told AFP on Friday that Netanyahu's insistence that troops remain on the Philadelphi border strip reflects "his refusal to reach a final agreement".
Egypt with fellow mediators Qatar and the United States have for months tried to reach a deal to end more than 10 months of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Top US diplomat Antony Blinken visited the region this week to emphasise the urgency of an agreement.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result5 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results15 minutes ago
-
Van Aert claims second Vuelta stage win25 minutes ago
-
Macron kicks off tense talks on new French government25 minutes ago
-
Drought-hit Zambia to extend power cuts to 17 hours a day45 minutes ago
-
UK tycoon's daughter is seventh, final victim of Sicily yacht sinking45 minutes ago
-
Estevao gets first Brazil call-up at 1745 minutes ago
-
NATO base in Germany briefly raises security level after 'potential threat'45 minutes ago
-
England leave Sri Lanka struggling after Smith hundred heroics1 hour ago
-
Russell tops practice at Dutch Grand Prix1 hour ago
-
England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test1 hour ago
-
England in command of first Test against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls2 hours ago