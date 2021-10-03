UrduPoint.com

Hamas Officials Come To Cairo For Talks - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 02:40 PM

Hamas Officials Come to Cairo for Talks - Spokesman

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) A high-level delegation of the Palestinian militant group Hamas will travel to the Egyptian capital for talks on Sunday, a Hamas spokesman told Sputnik.

"Having received Egypt's invitation, a Hamas delegation led by Ismail Haniyeh will go to Cairo today.

The sides will discuss a range of important issues," Fawzi Barhoum said.

Egyptian and Hamas are expected to talk about the Palestinian group's ceasefire deal with Israel and the exchange of war prisoners. Hamas, which controls the Gaza exclave, clashed with Israeli troops in May.

Related Topics

Exchange Israel Egypt Gaza Cairo May Sunday

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free Zone Board of Directors

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

3 hours ago
 UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

6 hours ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.