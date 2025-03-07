Hamas officials say delegation in Cairo for Gaza truce talks

(@FahadShabbir)

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A high-level Hamas delegation was in Cairo Friday to advance efforts to prolong a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, which has largely paused hostilities with Israel, two senior Hamas officials said.

"The delegation will meet with Egyptian officials on Saturday to discuss the latest developments, assess progress in implementing the ceasefire agreement and address matters related to launching the second phase of the deal," one official told AFP.

During its talks with Egyptian mediators, the Hamas delegation will demand that Israel "implement the agreement, begin negotiations for the second phase, and open the border crossings to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip," he said.

The Palestinian group seeks a "comprehensive agreement that ensures a permanent and complete ceasefire," the other official said.

He said Hamas's demands for the second phase include a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, an end to the blockade, the reconstruction of the territory and financial support based on the decisions of this week's Arab summit in Cairo.

The ceasefire's first phase ended last weekend, after six weeks of relative calm that included exchanges of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

While Israel has said it wants to extend the first phase until mid-April, Hamas has insisted on a transition to the deal's second phase, which should lead to a permanent end to the war.