Hamas open to truce extension as expiry nears

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its final hours on Friday as more hostages were freed from Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The freedom fighter group said it was willing to extend the truce further, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the pause to continue.

But there was no sign early on Friday morning of whether the two sides would reach terms to extend the halt in fighting for an eighth day, and Blinken also used a visit to Israel to urge that any resumption of military operations protect Palestinian civilians.