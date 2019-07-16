UrduPoint.com
Hamas Plans To Discuss Gaza, Palestine Settlement, US Mideast Deal During Visit To Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:39 PM

The Palestinian Hamas delegation will discuss situation in the Gaza Strip, intra-Palestinian settlement and Washington's so-called deal of the century during the upcoming talks with Russian diplomats in Moscow, Mousa Abu Marzouk, a Hamas representative for the movement's external relations, told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The Palestinian Hamas delegation will discuss situation in the Gaza Strip, intra-Palestinian settlement and Washington's so-called deal of the century during the upcoming talks with Russian diplomats in Moscow, Mousa Abu Marzouk, a Hamas representative for the movement's external relations, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik that on Tuesday he would receive a Hamas delegation to discuss the Palestinian issue.

"The issue of [intra-Palestinian] reconciliation, the difficult situation in the Gaza Strip, 'the deal of the century,' the conference in Bahrain ... all these issues should be discussed with Russia given its historical importance in the Middle East affairs," Marzouk said.

On June 25, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner presented the US plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement dubbed "the deal of the century". The key proposal was to invest money in foreign territories the Palestinians are currently taking refuge on so that they never want to come back to their homeland in Israel in the future.

The plan did not include any direct proposals on how the dialogue between Israel and Palestine could be relaunched.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

Hamas is a Palestinian group that operates in the Gaza Strip. Israel designates Hamas as a terrorist organization, saying that the group "maintains a terrorist infrastructure in Gaza and the West Bank," and acts "to carry out terrorist attacks in the territories and Israel." The Israel Defense Forces regularly attack the movement's targets in Gaza in response to Hamas' rocket attacks. The tensions often result in casualties from both Palestinian and Israeli civilians.

