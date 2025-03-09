Hamas Pushes For Phase Two Of Gaza Truce Talks
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Hamas reiterated on Sunday its insistence on moving directly into negotiating a second phase of the Gaza truce, as Israel announced it would dispatch a delegation to Doha for further talks.
Representatives of the Palestinian group met with mediators in Cairo at the weekend, emphasising the need for humanitarian aid to re-enter the besieged territory "without restrictions or conditions", according to a Hamas press release.
The high-level delegation also stressed the need for "moving directly to begin negotiations for the second phase" of the deal, which will aim to lay the groundwork for a permanent ceasefire.
Hamas's demands for the second phase include a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, an end to the blockade, the reconstruction of the territory and financial support, an official told AFP.
Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif Al-Qanoua said indicators were so far "positive".
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office meanwhile said it would send delegates to Doha on Monday.
Israel has maintained it wants an extension of the truce's first phase until mid-April.
That initial period ended on March 1 after six weeks of relative calm that included the exchange of 25 living hostages and eight bodies for the release of about 1,800 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.
The truce largely halted more than 15 months of fighting in Gaza, where virtually the entire population was displaced by Israel's relentless military campaign in response to Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack.
It also enabled the flow of vital food, shelter and medical assistance into Gaza.
After Israel turned the pipeline off again, UN rights experts accused the government of "weaponising starvation".
Displaced Palestinian widow Haneen al-Dura told AFP she and her children spent a month and a half living on the street "among dogs and rats" before receiving a tent.
"As the family's provider, it was distressing and I couldn't sleep at all during the night," she said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
More Stories From World
-
Hamas pushes for phase two of Gaza truce talks2 minutes ago
-
New LIV CEO O'Neil predicts golf will 'open up again'11 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 3rd update11 minutes ago
-
Djokovic crashes out at Indian Wells as Alcaraz sails through11 minutes ago
-
Wild weather blacks out 300,000 properties in Australia12 minutes ago
-
Russia claims gains in Kursk as Zelensky says 'committed' to talks51 minutes ago
-
Syria forces beef up security amid reports of mass killings of Alawites52 minutes ago
-
Phone bans sweep US schools despite skepticism1 hour ago
-
Did Ukraine have to become a partisan US issue?1 hour ago
-
Democrats berated for flat-footed Trump response1 hour ago
-
Hamas says 'positive' signs for start of phase two Gaza truce talks1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 1st update1 hour ago