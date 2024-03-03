Hamas, Qatari, US Envoys In Cairo For Gaza Talks: State-linked Media
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Delegations from Hamas, Qatar and the United States have arrived in Egypt for "a new round of negotiations" toward a truce in the Gaza war, state-linked Al-Qahera news reported Sunday.
Cairo, Doha and Washington have mediated in weeks of talks aiming to pause the fighting in the almost five-months-old war between Israel and Hamas.
Their goal has been to secure a truce by the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan next week, but hopes have been dampened by a series of failed talks.
The negotiations have centred on a proposal to pause the fighting for six weeks and for Hamas to free hostages in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, and greater aid deliveries.
