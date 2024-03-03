Hamas, Qatari, US Envoys In Cairo For Gaza Talks: State-linked Media
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Delegations from Hamas, Qatar and the United States have arrived in Egypt for "a new round of negotiations" toward a truce in the Gaza war, state-linked Al-Qahera news reported Sunday.
Cairo, Doha and Washington have mediated in weeks of talks aiming to pause the fighting in the almost five-month-old war between Israel and Hamas sparked by the October 7 attack.
Their goal has been to secure a truce by the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on March 10 or 11, but hopes have been dampened by a series of failed talks since a one-week pause in November.
A Hamas source on Sunday told AFP its delegation to Cairo is being led by senior leader Khalil al-Haya.
"The delegation will meet Egyptian mediators and deliver the group's response to the new Paris proposal," the source said, in reference to negotiations held last month in the French capital with Israel's presence.
The United States regards Hamas as a "terrorist" organisation, and in previous talks Egyptian officials have functioned as the key conduit between US envoys and Hamas, as well as between Israel and Hamas.
The negotiations have centred on a proposal to pause the fighting for six weeks and for Hamas to free hostages in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, and greater aid deliveries.
