Hamas Ready For Negotiations With Israel On Prisoner Exchange

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 09:39 PM

Hamas Ready for Negotiations With Israel on Prisoner Exchange

The Palestinian Hamas movement is ready for urgent negotiations with Israel on prisoner exchange, Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip and political bureau chief, said on Monday

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The Palestinian Hamas movement is ready for urgent negotiations with Israel on prisoner exchange, Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip and political bureau chief, said on Monday.

Sinwar made his statement a few hours after the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service visited the Gaza Strip.

"The process of exchange of prisoners has been moving forward recently, but it has stalled due to the lack of a stable government of the occupiers ... we are ready for urgent negotiations," Sinwar told reporters.

The Hamas leader in Gaza Strip also said that various Palestinian groups will be holding meetings in Cairo in the next few days.

More Stories From World

