Hamas Refuses to Participate in Meeting of PLO Central Council - Representative

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Palestinian Hamas Islamist movement, which controls the Gaza Strip, has refused to participate in a meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) Central Council, Hamas spokesman Abdellatif al-Qanoua told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On December 19, the Executive Committee of the PLO said that it has initiated preparation for a meeting of the PLO's Central Council.

"Hamas rejects the Central Council's meeting in its current weak format and believes that its meeting weakens the national position and deepens the rift," al-Qanoua said.

The spokesman expressed criticism of Fatah's position on the issue of partnership and reconstruction of the national institutions.

"Fatah movement evades the PLO's reforms and the election in the PLO's National Council. This indicates that Fatah's approach towards partnership and reconstruction of the institutions of our people is not serious," al-Qanoua said.

Established in 1973, the council is one of the leading consultative bodies of the PLO that comprises a number of Palestinian political parties, resistance movements and prominent individuals.