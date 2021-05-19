UrduPoint.com
Hamas Refutes Reports About Its Consent To Ceasefire With Israel From Thursday - Official

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:50 AM

Hamas Refutes Reports About Its Consent to Ceasefire With Israel From Thursday - Official

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The Gaza Strip-based Hamas Islamist movement has refuted the reports about its consent to establish a ceasefire with Israel starting from Thursday, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau Izzat Rishq said.

On late Tuesday, Israeli television reported that Egypt had proposed to impose a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militants starting from Thursday, adding that Hamas had already accepted the initiative.

"The reports from the rival party that Hamas has agreed on the ceasefire starting from Thursday are not true ... No solution or timeframe for the cessation of hostilities has been agreed," Rishq wrote on his Twitter page.

