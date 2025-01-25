Hamas Releases Four More Israeli Female Soldiers
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2025 | 06:07 PM
Under Gaza ceasefire agreement, 50 Palestinian prisoners will be released for each Israeli soldier, meaning 200 Palestinian prisoners are expected to be freed today
GAZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2025) Hamas leaders on Saturday released four Israeli female soldiers and handed them over to the Red Crescent.
The Red Crescent vehicles transported the hostages towards Rafah.
As per international media, the four released soldiers are Karina Arieyo, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag. All four were members of the same military unit and were stationed near Gaza when Hamas launched its attack on October 7, 2023.
According to the international media, under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, 50 Palestinian prisoners would be released for each Israeli soldier, meaning 200 Palestinian prisoners are expected to be freed on Saturday (today).
On January 19, Hamas had handed over the first three Israeli captives to the Red Cross under the ceasefire agreement, following which 90 Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli jails.
Earlier, a senior Hamas official told AFP that his group would provide on Friday the Names of four Israeli women hostages to be freed the following day in the second exchange of a ceasefire agreement.
“If all goes according to plan, once Hamas releases the four hostages on Saturday, Israel should free a group of Palestinian prisoners, though neither side has specified how many they will be,” they said.
The exchange is part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza war, which took effect on Sunday and saw three women hostages and 90 Palestinian prisoners freed.
The fragile agreement is intended to pave the way to a permanent end to the war in Gaza, which began with Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.
“Today, Hamas will provide the names of four hostages as part of the second prisoner exchange,” said Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau based in Qatar.
- Lebanon withdrawal delay -
During their 2023 attack on Israel, Hamas militants took 251 hostages, 91 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military has confirmed are dead.
The attack, the deadliest in Israel's history, resulted in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Israel's retaliatory response has killed at least 47,283 people in Gaza, a majority civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, figures which the UN considers reliable.
The war sparked a major regional crisis, with Israel's northern neighbour Lebanon dragged into the conflict for more than a year.
Just a day after the Hamas attack, its Lebanese ally Hezbollah began low-intensity strikes on Israel, sparking a near-daily exchange of fire between the two sides.
The hostilities then escalated into a full-scale war that a November 27 ceasefire brought to a halt.
Under that agreement, Israeli forces were to withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 26, while the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers deployed in the area.
Hezbollah, meanwhile, was to withdraw north of the Litani river in south Lebanon and dismantle its military assets in the area.
But Israel on Friday said its withdrawal would continue beyond Sunday.
"Since the ceasefire agreement has not yet been fully enforced by the Lebanese state, the gradual withdrawal process will continue in full coordination with the United States," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.
Recent Stories
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies
Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..
Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt
KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial presidency
Thousands of martyrs still missing under rubble in Gaza: Palestinian Civil Defen ..
3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression
UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK
More Stories From World
-
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers4 minutes ago
-
Crawford wins Kitzbuehel downhill for maiden World Cup victory, Odermatt sixth21 minutes ago
-
British Museum says partly closed after fired contractor 'shut down' IT systems31 minutes ago
-
Keys stuns Sabalenka in thriller to win Australian Open1 hour ago
-
Keys stuns Sabalenka in thriller to win Australian Open1 hour ago
-
Australian Open women's singles champions2 hours ago
-
Madison Keys: from teenage prodigy to Grand Slam champion at 292 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results2 hours ago
-
Ukraine folk artists harness music to fight Russian 'assimilation'2 hours ago
-
Keys stuns Sabalenka in thriller to win Australian Open2 hours ago
-
Hamas parades Israeli hostages at slick ceremony before release2 hours ago
-
Hamas frees four Israeli hostages in Gaza under truce deal3 hours ago