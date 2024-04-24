Open Menu

Hamas Releases Video Of Israeli-American Hostage Held In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 08:25 PM

Hamas releases video of Israeli-American hostage held in Gaza

Palestinian militant group Hamas released on Wednesday a video of an Israeli-American man held hostage in Gaza and seen alive in the footage

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Palestinian militant group Hamas released on Wednesday a video of an Israeli-American man held hostage in Gaza and seen alive in the footage.

Israeli media identified him as Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was abducted from the Nova music festival in southern Israel during the Hamas attack on October 7.

"I went to hang out with my friends, and instead, I found myself fighting for my life with severe injuries all over my body," he says in the video, the authenticity and timing of which AFP has not been able to independently verify.

The video was posted on Hamas's official Telegram account.

Israel estimates 129 of the roughly 250 people abducted during the Hamas attack on October 7 remain in Gaza, including 34 who the military says are dead.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Music Israel Gaza Man October Media All From

Recent Stories

ISSI, FES hold int'l moot 'Pakistan in the Emergin ..

ISSI, FES hold int'l moot 'Pakistan in the Emerging Geopolitical Landscape'

5 minutes ago
 Anonymous allegations against PR chairman rejected

Anonymous allegations against PR chairman rejected

5 minutes ago
 Dallas hosts Kashmiri diaspora: A convergence for ..

Dallas hosts Kashmiri diaspora: A convergence for environmental, peace advocacy

5 minutes ago
 PML-N’s Central General Council to meet on May 1 ..

PML-N’s Central General Council to meet on May 11

5 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for further promoting parliamentary ..

Gillani calls for further promoting parliamentary relations between Pakistan, US

5 minutes ago
 Massive financial, administrative scam unearthed a ..

Massive financial, administrative scam unearthed at SCCI

9 minutes ago
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results

9 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes Iranian president's visit

FCCI welcomes Iranian president's visit

9 minutes ago
 Chief Commissioner briefs Federal Minister Engr Am ..

Chief Commissioner briefs Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam about Raha Program

9 minutes ago
 Millat Express stop at Bandhi extended

Millat Express stop at Bandhi extended

9 minutes ago
 Govt. making all-out efforts to enhance energy mix ..

Govt. making all-out efforts to enhance energy mix to provide affordable electri ..

9 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 violence case till M ..

ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 violence case till May 11

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World