Hamas Releases Video Of Israeli-American Hostage Held In Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 08:25 PM
Palestinian militant group Hamas released on Wednesday a video of an Israeli-American man held hostage in Gaza and seen alive in the footage
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Palestinian militant group Hamas released on Wednesday a video of an Israeli-American man held hostage in Gaza and seen alive in the footage.
Israeli media identified him as Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was abducted from the Nova music festival in southern Israel during the Hamas attack on October 7.
"I went to hang out with my friends, and instead, I found myself fighting for my life with severe injuries all over my body," he says in the video, the authenticity and timing of which AFP has not been able to independently verify.
The video was posted on Hamas's official Telegram account.
Israel estimates 129 of the roughly 250 people abducted during the Hamas attack on October 7 remain in Gaza, including 34 who the military says are dead.
