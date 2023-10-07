Open Menu

Hamas Releases Video Showing 3 Men Captured By Its Fighters

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Hamas releases video showing 3 men captured by its fighters

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, released a video Saturday showing its fighters had captured three men who were dressed in civilian clothes.

"Scenes of Al-Qassam Brigades capturing a number of enemy soldiers in the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood," said a sentence appearing on a black background at the start of the video.

Signs in Hebrew in the background suggested the footage was filmed on the Israeli side of the Erez crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Other videos circulating on social media showed bodies of a number of people in military fatigues as well as dead motorists and passengers on a highway.

None of the footage could immediately be independently verified by AFP.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical services said 22 people had been shot dead in the country, after Palestinian militants crossed from the Gaza Strip.

Militants also fired thousands of rockets towards Israel, which hit back with air strikes.

There was no official confirmation from Gaza health officials of reports that multiple Palestinians had been killed inside the territory.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza since 2007, following Hamas taking control, and the army has since fought multiple wars against militants.

