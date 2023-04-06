Hamas Responsible for Firing Rockets at Israel From Lebanon - IDF

The Palestinian militant group Hamas is responsible for firing rockets at Israel from the Lebanese territory, and Beirut is also responsible if danger comes from its soil, Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari told Army Radio

"Palestinian Hamas groups firing from Lebanon; Iranian involvement is also being explored. The state of Lebanon is responsible when fire is fired from its territory," Hagari said, as quoted by the radio.