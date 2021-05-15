UrduPoint.com
Hamas Rocket Hits Israeli City Of Ashdod, Causes Heavy Fire - Israel Defense Forces

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 07:40 AM

Hamas Rocket Hits Israeli City of Ashdod, Causes Heavy Fire - Israel Defense Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) A rocket fired by the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Gaza Strip-based Hamas Islamist movement, hit on Saturday the Israeli city of Ashdod, causing a heavy fire there, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

In the earlier hours of Saturday, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades said they had fired rockets at the Israeli cities of Be'er Sheva and Ashdod in response to the deadly airstrike on the Al-Shati refugee camp in the city of Gaza.

"Barrages of rockets are being fired non-stop from Gaza into southern Israel. Tonight, a rocket hit the city of Ashdod”see the damage for yourself. This won't go unanswered," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page and posted a video of the heavy fire.

According to The Jerusalem Post newspaper, the fire erupted at a port plant. There is no information about any injured people.

