Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

Hamas' Rocket Launches Into Israel's Populated Areas Breach Int'l Law - UN Special Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said on Sunday Hamas' and other militants' firing of rockets into populated civilian neighborhoods in Israel violates international humanitarian law and must immediately stop.

"Hamas' and other militants' discriminate launching of rockets and mortars from highly populated civilian neighborhoods into civilian populated centers in Israel violates international humanitarian law and must seize immediately," Wennesland said during an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

