Hamas-run Health Ministry Says Israeli Troops Storm North Gaza Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Hamas-run health ministry says Israeli troops storm north Gaza hospital

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Israeli forces were raiding a hospital Tuesday in the north of the Palestinian territory.

"Israeli occupation forces are storming Kamal Adwan hospital after besieging and bombing it for days," ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to an AFP request to comment.

Qudra said the troops were rounding up men in the hospital courtyard, including medical staff.

"We fear their arrest and the arrest of the medical teams or their killing," the health ministry spokesman added, calling for international intervention.

The United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA said two mothers were killed when the maternity department of Kamal Adwan hospital was reportedly hit Monday.

