Open Menu

Hamas Says 13 Hostages Killed In Israel Strikes On Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Hamas says 13 hostages killed in Israel strikes on Gaza

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) At least 13 Israeli and foreign hostages held in the northern Gaza Strip have been killed in Israeli air strikes in the past 24 hours, Hamas's armed wing said Friday.

In a surprise assault early Saturday, Hamas militants stormed Israeli communities near the Gaza border and fired barrages of rockets, in an attack that claimed more than 1,200 lives.

Israel says Hamas has taken more than 150 people hostage, including both civilians and security forces.

"Thirteen prisoners... including foreigners" were killed in five locations targeted by Israeli fighter jets, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

Israel has rained air and artillery strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip -- a densely populated enclave of 2.4 million people -- flattening buildings and killing more than 1,500 people.

According to the Hamas media office in Gaza, at least 500 children are among the dead.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades had warned this week that "every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages".

az-sy-jd-ami/dv

Related Topics

Dead Attack Militants Israel Gaza Border Media Million

Recent Stories

MoE, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority collabora ..

MoE, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority collaborate to promote children’s inv ..

1 hour ago
 HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKIST ..

HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKISTAN TO DUBAI & NORTHERN EMIRATE ..

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation of dellsons group at Embassy ..

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field again ..

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss ..

National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedab ..

Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedabad amid security concerns

2 hours ago
Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahea ..

Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahead of Pakistan-India World Cup ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 S ..

OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 Sahel Member States

2 hours ago
 PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

2 hours ago
 Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Austr ..

Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Australia

2 hours ago
 UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people a ..

UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people affected by earthquake in Afgha ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World