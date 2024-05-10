Hamas Says 'ball Is Completely' In Israel's Hands In Gaza Truce Talks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Palestinian group Hamas said early Friday that its delegation attending Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Cairo had left the city for Qatar, adding the "ball is now completely" in Israel's hands.
"The negotiating delegation left Cairo heading to Doha. In practice, the occupation (Israel) rejected the proposal submitted by the mediators and raised objections to it on several central issues," the group said in a message to other Palestinian factions, adding it stood by the proposal.
"Accordingly, the ball is now completely in the hands of the occupation."
State-linked Egyptian outlet Al-Qahera news reported Thursday that representatives of both camps left Cairo after two days of negotiations aimed at finalising a ceasefire deal in the seven-month war in the Gaza Strip.
Efforts by Egypt and other mediators, namely Qatar and the United States, "continue to bring the points of view of the two parties closer together", the outlet added, citing a high-level Egyptian source.
