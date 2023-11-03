Open Menu

Hamas Says Deadly Israel Strike Hits Near Gaza's Biggest Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 11:01 PM

The Hamas government in Gaza said Friday an Israeli strike hit a convoy of ambulances, which the health ministry said killed multiple people near the territory's largest hospital

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Hamas government in Gaza said Friday an Israeli strike hit a convoy of ambulances, which the health ministry said killed multiple people near the territory's largest hospital.

A government statement said Israeli forces targeted "a convoy of ambulances which was transporting the wounded" from Gaza City towards Rafah in the south.

The health ministry announced "several citizens were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike at the entrance to Al-Shifa hospital" in Gaza City.

An AFP journalist at the scene saw multiple bodies beside a damaged ambulance.

The Israeli military said it was "unable to address or confirm specific queries at this time", when contacted by AFP about the incident.

Al-Shifa hospital is facing severe overcrowding, with a bed occupancy rate of 164 percent according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Some 16 hospitals across Gaza are no longer functioning because of damage from strikes and a lack of fuel, the health ministry said.

The WHO warned Wednesday that the fuel shortage "immediately risks the lives" of the wounded and other patients.

More than 23,500 people have been wounded across Gaza in four weeks of war, the health ministry said, while the death toll has surpassed 9,200.

