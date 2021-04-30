Hamas Says Delay of Palestinian Elections Violates Cairo Agreements With Fatah

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The Hamas Islamist movement, which is governing the Gaza Strip, believes that the decision of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to delay the presidential and parliamentary elections is not in line with the agreements reached with Fatah in Cairo.

On late Thursday, Abbas said that the Palestinian authorities had decided to postpone the presidential and parliamentary elections, citing the impossibility to organize the voting in East Jerusalem.

"The Hamas movement believes that the president's decision to delay the elections is incompatible with the national consensus and the popular support.

This is not in line with what we agreed on in Cairo," Hamas said in a statement.

The move announced by Abbas has been condemned by many Palestinian parties.

The intra-Palestinian conflict dates back to the disputed 2006 parliamentary election. Prolonged fighting in 2007 saw Hamas establish control over the Gaza Strip and cut ties with the secular Fatah. In October 2018, the two parties signed in Cairo a reconciliation agreement, which has not been fulfilled yet.