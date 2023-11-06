Open Menu

Hamas Says Gaza Death Toll Tops 10,000 As Israel Steps Up War

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The death toll in Gaza now exceeds 10,000 after nearly one month of Israeli bombardment, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday as the offensive against the Palestinian militant group showed signs of intensifying.

Hamas October 7 attack left 1,400 dead in Israel and saw over 240 hostages taken, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed no letup despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire.

Hundreds of overnight strikes pushed the death toll to 10,022, mostly women and children, a spokesman for the health ministry told a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Two paediatric hospitals and Gaza's only psychiatric hospital were hit, the ministry said, after the director of another hospital, the Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, reported he had counted 58 dead.

"These are massacres! They destroyed three houses over the heads of their inhabitants -- women and children," one resident, Mahmud Meshmesh, told AFP.

"We have already taken 40 bodies out of the rubble," he said as crowds prayed around corpses wrapped in white shrouds.

