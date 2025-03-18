Open Menu

Hamas Says Head Of Its Government In Gaza Killed In Israeli Strike

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Hamas says head of its government in Gaza killed in Israeli strike

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Hamas on Tuesday named the head of its government in the Gaza Strip, Essam al-Dalis, among a list of officials it said were killed in a wave of Israeli strikes on the Palestinian territory.

"These leaders, along with their families, were martyred after being directly targeted by the Zionist occupation forces' aircraft," said the Hamas statement, which also named interior ministry head Mahmud Abu Watfa and Bahjat Abu Sultan, director-general of the internal security service, among those killed.

Dalis, who was a member of Hamas's political bureau in Gaza, was elected to the movement's Gaza leadership in March 2021 and became the head of its administration in June of that year.

In November 2023, Israel claimed to have bombed a Hamas structure in which Dalis was present with other leaders who were killed.

