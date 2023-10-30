Hamas says 'heavy fighting' in Gaza as Israel boosts ground ops

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Hamas said Sunday its fighters were engaged in "heavy fighting" in Gaza where Israel has escalated ground operations, as calls multiply to deliver aid to the Palestinian territory after weeks of siege and bombardment.

World leaders underlined the urgency of increasing aid into the Hamas-controlled territory and protesters worldwide rallied for a ceasefire, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steeled his nation for a "long and difficult war".

Despite calls for a humanitarian truce, international outrage and the potential risk to hostages held in Gaza, Israel has intensified the war triggered by Hamas's unprecedented attack.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says the retaliatory Israeli bombardment has killed more than 8,000 people, mainly civilians and half of them children.

Panic and fear have surged inside the Palestinian territory, where the UN says more than half of its 2.4 million residents are displaced and thousands of buildings destroyed.

Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said on Sunday its fighters were "engaged in heavy fighting... with the invading occupation (Israeli) forces in northwest Gaza".

Israel's army said a new "stage" of the war started with ground incursions since late Friday, an escalation from two brief operations earlier in the week.