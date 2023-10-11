Open Menu

Hamas Says Israel Killed 2 Senior Members In Gaza Strikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Hamas says Israel killed 2 senior members in Gaza strikes

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Hamas militant group said Tuesday that two of its senior figures were killed in strikes by the Israeli military on the Gaza Strip, confirming an announcement by the army.

Zakaria Muammar led its economics section, while Jawad Abu Shamala coordinated ties with other Palestinian factions, as head of the national relations department, said the militant group which launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on Saturday.

Hamas described them as "senior leaders of the heroes of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, and members of the movement's political bureau."

The Israeli military said the two were killed in overnight air strikes.

The army described Muammar as "a confidant to Yahya Sinwar", Hamas's Gaza chief, and said Shamala "led a number of operations targeting Israeli civilians and the state of Israel."

