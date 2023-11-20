Open Menu

Hamas Says Israel Launched Deadly Strike On Gaza's Indonesian Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Hamas says Israel launched deadly strike on Gaza's Indonesian Hospital

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said Monday Israeli forces had struck the Indonesian Hospital and killed at least 12 people, including patients, in the north of the war-torn Palestinian territory.

Dozens more were wounded and around 700 people remained trapped inside the "besieged" medical centre, said Ashraf al-Qudra, a spokesman of the ministry which has reported a death toll of more than 13,000 in Gaza.

Israel did not immediately comment but pushed on with its withering air and ground campaign.

The latest reported blow to Gaza's devastated health sector came as hopes rose that 31 premature babies evacuated from another hospital, Al-Shifa, would be taken from a Gaza clinic to safety in Egypt through the Rafah crossing.

Frantic diplomatic efforts were meanwhile underway to seal a deal for the release of some of the hostages. Mediator Qatar voiced hope on Sunday that an agreement was near, but Israel and Hamas have not yet reported that a deal is imminent.

