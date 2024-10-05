Open Menu

Hamas Says Israel Lebanon Strike Kills Commander, Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Hamas says Israel Lebanon strike kills commander, family

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Palestinian militant group Hamas said an Israeli strike killed one of its commanders in a refugee camp in north Lebanon Saturday, the first time the area had been hit since the start of the Gaza war.

"Commander" Saeed Attallah Ali, his wife and two daughters were killed in "Zionist bombardment of his house in the Beddawi camp" near the northern city of Tripoli, it said.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Hamas officials in Lebanon since the Gaza war erupted almost a year ago.

Hamas has announced the deaths of at least 18 of its militants in Lebanon since then.

The group said an air strike on Monday killed its leader in Lebanon Fatah Sharif Abu al-Amine in his home in the Al-Bass camp in south Lebanon.

In August, an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the south Lebanon city of Sidon killed Hamas commander Samer al-Hajj.

A strike in January, which a US defence official said was carried out by Israel, killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri and six other militants in Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold.

Lebanon's dozen Palestinian refugee camps were created for those who were driven out or fled during the 1948 war that accompanied Israel's creation.

By longstanding convention, the Lebanese army stays out of the camps and leaves the Palestinian factions to handle security.

Related Topics

Militants Army Israel Gaza Vehicle Wife Tripoli Beirut Lebanon January August Refugee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

4 hours ago
 DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak- ..

DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

12 hours ago
 Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oc ..

Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security

12 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

12 hours ago
 Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

12 hours ago
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

12 hours ago
 UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West ..

UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18

13 hours ago
 India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in fir ..

India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in firefight

13 hours ago
 Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governo ..

Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates

13 hours ago
 Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Isr ..

Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing

13 hours ago
 Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotagin ..

Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane

13 hours ago

More Stories From World