Hamas Says Leader Killed In 'Zionist' Strike In Tehran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 11:30 AM
, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Palestinian group Hamas said Wednesday that an Israeli strike in Tehran killed its political leader Ismail Haniyeh.
"Brother leader, mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the movement, died in a Zionist strike on his residence in Tehran after he participated in the inauguration of the new (Iranian) president," the movement said in a statement.
Senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu said it was a "direct targeting" of Haniyeh at his residence in the Iranian capital.
"The method used (for the killing) will be determined by our Iranian counterparts who are conducting investigations," Nunu said in a statement.
"The occupation (Israel) is responsible for this attack and the United States also bears responsibility as well."
Haniyeh's son, Abdul Salam Ismail Haniyeh, said his father had "achieved what he wished for".
"We are in a state of continuous revolution and struggle against the occupation," he said in a statement.
"The resistance will not end with the assassination of the leadership, and Hamas will continue to resist until liberation."
