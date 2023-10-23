Hamas says new Israel strikes kill at least 70 in Gaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Israeli strikes on Gaza overnight and early Monday have killed at least 70 people, Hamas officials said, as the military said it had struck some 320 targets in the Palestinian enclave in 24 hours.

The Hamas-controlled government media office in the blockaded Gaza Strip said in a statement that "more than 60 were martyred in the (Israeli) raids" during the night including 17 who were killed in a single strike that hit a house in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza.

At least 10 other people were killed in new strikes on Monday morning, the media office said in a separate statement, bringing to overall toll since Sunday night to at least 70 deaths.

The Israeli military said Monday it had hit "over 320 military targets in the Gaza Strip" over the past 24 hours.