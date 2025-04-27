Hamas Says Open To 5-year Gaza Truce, One-time Hostages Release
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 09:30 AM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Hamas is open to an agreement to end the war in Gaza that would see all hostages released and secure a five-year truce, an official said Saturday as the group's negotiators held talks with mediators.
A Hamas delegation visited Cairo to discuss with Egyptian mediators ways out of the 18-month war while, on the ground, rescuers said Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 35 people.
Nearly eight weeks into an Israeli aid blockade, the United Nations says food and medical supplies are running out in the territory.
The Hamas official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the Palestinian militant group "is ready for an exchange of prisoners in a single batch and a truce for five years".
A statement later from Hamas said its delegation had left Cairo on Saturday evening.
The latest bid to seal a ceasefire follows an Israeli proposal Hamas rejected earlier this month as "partial". The new proposal calls instead for a "comprehensive" agreement to halt the war ignited by the group's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.
The rejected Israeli offer, according to a senior Hamas official, included a 45-day ceasefire in exchange for the return of 10 living hostages.
Hamas has consistently demanded that a truce deal must lead to the war's end, a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and a surge in humanitarian aid.
An Israeli pullout and a "permanent end to the war" would also have occurred -- as outlined by then-US president Joe Biden -- under a second phase of a ceasefire that had begun on January 19 but which collapsed two months later.
Hamas had sought talks on the second phase but Israel wanted the first phase extended.
Israel demands the return of all hostages seized in the 2023 attack, and Hamas's disarmament, which the group has rejected as a "red line".
"This time we will insist on guarantees regarding the end of the war," Mahmud Mardawi, a senior Hamas official, said in a statement.
"The occupation can return to war after any partial deal, but it cannot do so with a comprehensive deal and international guarantees."
Later on Saturday, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan reiterated that "any proposal that does not include a comprehensive and permanent cessation of the war will not be considered."
"We will not abandon the resistance's weapons as long as the occupation persists", he said in a statement.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Liverpool primed for Premier League title party1 minute ago
-
Thunder sweep past Grizzlies in NBA playoffs, Cavs on brink1 minute ago
-
Progressive Canadians say social issues blown off election agenda1 minute ago
-
Buenos Aires bids farewell to Francis with tears, calls to action1 minute ago
-
Palestinian president Abbas appoints aide as potential successor1 minute ago
-
Canada's election offers fodder for US right-wing influencers2 minutes ago
-
Hamas says open to 5-year Gaza truce, one-time hostages release2 minutes ago
-
Hilarius or Simplicius, the papal name dilemma2 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table7 hours ago
-
Football: English FA Cup semi-final result7 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table7 hours ago
-
Rugby Union: French Top 14 results -- 1st update8 hours ago