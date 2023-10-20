Hamas says several dead,injured at Gaza church compound after Israel strike

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Hamas-controlled interior ministry said several displaced people who had taken shelter at a church compound in the Gaza Strip have been killed and injured after an Israeli strike late Thursday.

The strike left a "large number of martyrs and injured" at the compound of the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, the ministry said.

Witnesses told AFP the strike appeared to have been aimed at a target close to the place of worship where many Gaza residents had taken refuge as the war raged in the Palestinian enclave.

Witnesses said the strike damaged the facade of the church and caused an adjacent building to collapse, adding that many injured people were evacuated to hospital.

Saint Porphyrius is the oldest church still in use in Gaza and is located in the city's historic neighbourhood.

The church is not far from the Al-Ahli Arab hospital where a strike killed at least 471 people on Tuesday according to Hamas authorities.

Israeli bombing since has killed at least 3,785 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas health ministry.